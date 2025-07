Foreign investors were seen offloading large bank shares, sparking a contraction that weighed on market sentiment.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Buffeted by heavy foreign fund outflows, subdued domestic purchasing power, and mounting global unease over trade wars and Middle East tensions, the IHSG endured sharp volatility throughout the first half of the year.

As the market moved into the second half of 2025, the footing remained unsteady. Several heavyweight stocks that have long anchored the index saw their performance slide significantly.