Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Several brokerages have revised down their 2025 profit forecasts for three major state-owned banks—PT Bank Mandiri Tbk. (BMRI), PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk. (BBNI), and PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk. (BBRI)—amid growing pressure on net interest margins (NIM), a key profitability indicator for the banking sector.

Most recently, Ciptadana Sekuritas Asia trimmed its earnings projections for the three lenders, along with PT Bank SyariahIndonesia Tbk. (BRIS), by around 4%-7%.