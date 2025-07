Bond yields are poised to drop even further in the second half if the central bank decides to resume monetary easing.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The bond market is projected to remain attractive until the end of the year, in line with forecasts of another rate cut in the second half. Lower rates would result in falling bond yields, which in turn would push bond prices up and reduce funding costs.

Senior fixed income portfolio manager at Grow Investments Andy Rachman said bond yields have been declining throughout 2025, particularly in 10-year government bonds (SUN).