The deal includes Indonesia’s plan to import $15.5 billion worth of agricultural and energy products from the United States.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Jakarta has announced that it is ready to sign a $34 billion investment and trade agreement with Washington as part of ongoing tariff negotiations set to conclude on July 9. The deal includes Indonesia’s plan to import $15.5 billion worth of agricultural and energy products from the United States.

At a press conference on Thursday (3/7), Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto said the memorandum of understanding would be signed this month.