Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Prima Multi Usaha Indonesia (PMUI), distributor for telco carrier XL Smart, has started its initial public offering (IPO) of 1,160,000,000 shares at IDR 180 per share, potentially raising up to IDR 208.8 billion.

According to the firm’s prospectus, part of the IPO proceeds (approximately 29.27%) will be used as a loan to its subsidiary PT Graha Prima Mentari (GRPM), a Coca-Cola distribution company. The loan will have a 9% interest rate and five-year term.