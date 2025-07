PGEO & MEDC stocks rise as 2025 dividends are set; analysts remain positive with buy recommendations and projected price increases.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy Tbk. (PGEO) and PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk. (MEDC), two issuers in the energy sector, are set to distribute their 2025 dividends on Friday (4/7/2025).

Both stocks have shown upward movement over the past week, driven by investor anticipation ahead of the dividend payouts based on their 2024 financial results.