Putin expressed Russia’s willingness to deepen cooperation with Indonesia across various sectors, including nuclear technology, space exploration, and AI.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — President Prabowo Subianto’s visit to St. Petersburg, Russia, at the end of last month has injected new optimism into Indonesia’s long-discussed nuclear energy ambitions. Until today, the development of a nuclear power plant has remained largely aspirational.

One of the key outcomes of Prabowo’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Konstantinovsky Palace on Thursday (19/6/2025) was an agreement to cooperate on nuclear power plant (PLTN) development.