Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Indonesian Palm Oil Association (Gapki) expressed hope that palm oil exports to the United States could reach 3 million tons annually, provided there are no export tariff barriers imposed by Washington.

Gapki Chairman Eddy Martono noted that Indonesia continues to dominate the U.S. palm oil market, holding a strong market share of 89%.