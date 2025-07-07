star

Hanya 11rb

masuk

Download aplikasi Bisnis Indonesia Premium di:

logo logo

© Bisnis Indonesia 2025

Coal Financing Dilemma, From Dirty to Green Financing

Coal Financing Dilemma, From Dirty to Green Financing

Indonesia's banks face pressure to end coal financing, yet lending remains strong. A transition to green finance is urged for a sustainable future.

user-profile
Rinaldi Mohammad Azka - Bisnis.com

Senin, 7 Juli 2025 | 18:30

While global trends shift away from coal amid a push to green financing, the coal sector remains one of the most profitable forms of lending in Indonesia. In light of this, opponents of “dirty” energy are urging Indonesian banks to stop funding coal-fired power plants to prevent further damage to the environment.

According to the 2025 Southeast Asia Fossil Fuel Divestment Scorecard by Philippine think tank Center for Energy, Ecology, and Development (CEED), Indonesian banks still finance 12% of coal projects in Southeast Asia. Although the global trend is shifting toward renewable energy, coal project financing in Southeast Asia over the past eight years has reached $32.48 billion (approximately IDR 535.92 trillion), with Indonesia as the largest recipient.

Bacaanmu terbatas?

Tenang, kamu hanya perlu Masuk atau Daftar dulu di sini untuk lanjut membaca Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Nikmati Gratis Akses baca 5 artikel Bisnis Indonesia Premium bagi member baru!

atau langsung pilih paket terbaik kami:

banner-promo

faq

berita lainnya

Market Euphoria Surrounds CDIA’s IPO Debut

English Version

2 menit yang lalu

Kata JP Morgan soal Tantangan Saham BBNI dan BMRI pada Juli 2025

Emiten

17 menit yang lalu

Intip Target ACWA Power yang Suntik Danantara dan Pertamina Rp162 Triliun

Intip Target ACWA Power yang Suntik Danantara dan Pertamina Rp162 Triliun

star Emiten

17 menit yang lalu

Prospek Panen Membaik, Harga Kopi Terus Melandai?

star Bisnis

42 menit yang lalu

Coal Financing Dilemma, From Dirty to Green Financing

star English Version

1 jam yang lalu

Misi Besar Pertamina NRE Masuk Asean Power Grid Lewat Citicore Filipina
Misi Besar Pertamina NRE Masuk Asean Power Grid Lewat Citicore Filipina
star Bisnis

1 jam yang lalu

Indonesia’s Palm Oil Exports to U.S. Face Crucial 9 July Deadline
Indonesia’s Palm Oil Exports to U.S. Face Crucial 9 July Deadline
star English Version

2 jam yang lalu

Upaya Tommy Soeharto Memperkuat Kendali Humpuss Intermoda (HITS) Jelang Delisting
Upaya Tommy Soeharto Memperkuat Kendali Humpuss Intermoda (HITS) Jelang Delisting
star Emiten

2 jam yang lalu

Balik Arah BlackRock di MEDC Awal Semester II/2025
Balik Arah BlackRock di MEDC Awal Semester II/2025
star Emiten

3 jam yang lalu

Paling Tajir, Intip 10 Manajer Investasi dengan Dana Kelolaan Reksa Dana Tebal
Paling Tajir, Intip 10 Manajer Investasi dengan Dana Kelolaan Reksa Dana Tebal
star Bisnis

4 jam yang lalu

BAGIKAN

To Top