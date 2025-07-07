star

Market Euphoria Surrounds CDIA’s IPO Debut

The highly anticipated IPO of PT Chandra Daya Investasi Tbk. (CDIA) has sparked strong enthusiasm in the market and lifted shares of affiliated companies.

Dionisio Damara Tonce - Bisnis.com

Senin, 7 Juli 2025 | 19:30

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of PT Chandra Daya Investasi Tbk. (CDIA) has sparked strong enthusiasm in the market and lifted shares of affiliated companies. However, analysts are urging investors to exercise caution.

The company—owned by Indonesian conglomerate PrajogoPangestu—recorded an oversubscription of more than 400 times, with incoming orders reaching approximately IDR 30 trillion as of Thursday (3/7/2025). This is despite the fact that CDIA is only offering 12.48 billion shares at a price of IDR 190 per share, aiming to raise just IDR 2.37 trillion.

