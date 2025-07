Indosat (ISAT) is expected to chart strong growth in both the near and long term, bolstered by a range of strategic initiatives.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Indosat Tbk. (ISAT) is expected to chart strong growth in both the near and long term, bolstered by a range of strategic initiatives.

As a result, most securities firms remain upbeat about the company's stock performance. Bloomberg data as of Wednesday (9/7/2025) shows that 32 out of 33 securities firms have issued a ‘buy’ recommendation for Indosat shares, while MandiriSekuritas opted to maintain its ‘hold’ rating.