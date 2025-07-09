star

Indonesian Govt Mulls Imposing Export Duties on Bullion and Coal

The committee’s report stated that policies aimed at supporting optimal state revenue include the introduction of new excise objects.

user-profile
Annasa Rizki Kamalina & Surya Dua Artha Simanjuntak - Bisnis.com

Rabu, 9 Juli 2025 | 10:00

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Indonesian government is weighing the expansion of export duties to coal and gold bullion in a bid to increase the tax ratio, which will be effective starting next year. Concurrently, the long-delayed plan to excise packaged sugar-sweetened beverages (MBDK) will also be revisited.

Both the government and House lawmakers (DPR) are pushing for the export duty and excise expansion during House Commission XI’s hearing with the working committee on the 2026 draft state revenue on Monday (7/7/2025). The committee’s report stated that policies aimed at supporting optimal state revenue include the introduction of new excise objects such as MBDK and the expansion of the export duty base to cover products like gold and coal.

