Chandra Daya (CDIA) Debuts on IDX, Echoing BREN and CUAN’s IPO Success

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Chandra Daya Investasi (CDIA) is officially debuting on the trading floor today, Wednesday (9/7), after the firm began publicly offering shares at IDR 190 from July 2 to 7. With a total of 12.48 billion shares issued, the company stands to raise IDR 2.37 trillion.

CDIA is now joining the list of public companies under Barito Group owned by Prajogo Pangestu, one of Indonesia’s wealthiest. The last time one of his companies went public was in 2023, starting with PT Petrindo Jaya Kreasi (CUAN) in March and then PT Barito Renewables Energy (BREN) seven months later.