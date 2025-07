UNTR faces weak momentum amid falling coal prices, soft equipment demand, and few positive catalysts despite solid fundamentals.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Shares of PT United Tractors Tbk. (UNTR) facing multiple headwinds as persistent weak coal prices and uncertainty in the heavy equipment segment weigh on market sentiment.

Despite the company’s solid fundamentals, the absence of strong positive catalysts has kept its share price stagnant over the past 18 months.