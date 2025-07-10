star

Only Four Firms Left in IPO Pipeline as IDX Tightens Screening

Several factors cause companies to drop out of the pipeline, including data updates, incomplete documentation, or rejection by the bourse authority.

Fahmi Ahmad Burhan & Annisa Kurniasari Saumi - Bisnis.com

Kamis, 10 Juli 2025 | 05:39

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The initial public offering (IPO) pipeline at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) has dropped to only four companies compared to the 20 observed in the first half, reflecting the bourse authority’s more stringent requirements for companies eyeing to go public starting this year.

I Gede Nyoman Yetna, listing director at IDX, said the stock market is currently highlighted by consecutive listings of eight companies, of which four have already been traded and the remaining four are to be listed later this week. Of the four companies already listed, two officially went public yesterday (8/7) while two others began trading this morning (9/7).

