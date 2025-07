Lo Kheng Hong is still actively increasing his stake in banking issuers Bank Danamon Indonesia (BDMN) and Bank CIMB Niaga (BNGA).

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Veteran investor Lo Kheng Hong has been quietly deepening his position in the banking stocks of PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk. (BDMN) and PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk. (BNGA).

As one of the shareholders, Lo is set to benefit from the dividend payouts of both Bank Danamon and Bank CIMB Niaga in 2025.