Indonesian Banks Positioned Conservative and Lower Business Projection

The adjustments to RBB targets tend to be more conservative or lower than initially projected.

user-profile
Patricia Yashinta Desy Abigail - Bisnis.com

Kamis, 10 Juli 2025 | 10:00

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Financial Services Authority (OJK) noted that most banks in Indonesia have revised their 2025 bank business plans (Rencana Bisnis Bank/RBB) in response to increasingly challenging global and domestic economic conditions.

OJK Chief Executive for Banking Supervision Dian Ediana Rae said banks typically adjust their RBBs when there are significant gaps between targets and actual performance, shifts in macroeconomic assumptions, or changes in internal business strategies.

“Most banks are revising their plans to adapt to the current challenging global and domestic economic landscape,” Dian said at a press conference following the OJK Board of Commissioners Meeting (RDK) on Tuesday (8/7/2025).

He noted that, in general, the adjustments to RBB targets tend to be more conservative or lower than initially projected. However, several banks have opted to raise their targets, believing the revised figures remain aligned with efforts to support national economic growth. Dian added that the RBB revisions largely depend on several key factors, including economic stability, benchmark interest rate expectations, credit demand, liquidity conditions, and bank performance as of June 2025.

He also stated that the OJK is currently conducting a comprehensive review of the banking sector’s performance for the first half of 2025. This assessment compares actual results against RBB targets. It evaluates broader indicators such as financial sector stability, macroeconomic projections, and banks’ capacity to manage risk, liquidity, and capital.

“We estimate that most banks remain on a reasonable trajectory, based on current assumptions,” Dian said.

