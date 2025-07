Palm oil stocks are expected to remain strong despite the 32% tariff imposed by Washington on Indonesian goods.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Analysts remain upbeat on palm oil stocks despite the 32% tariff imposed by Washington on Indonesian goods, citing strong demand and government’s biofuel initiatives.

Since the tariff announcement earlier this week, crude palm oil (CPO) prices continue gaining with the Malaysia Derivatives Exchange recording CPO price at 194 ringgit per ton at the close of Wednesday (9/7/2025), up 1.08%.