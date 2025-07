The latest target prices for CUAN and PTRO shares following recent developments from MSCI.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Shares of PT Petrindo Jaya Kreasi Tbk. (CUAN) and PT Petrosea Tbk. (PTRO), both linked to the Prajogo Pangestu business empire, saw sharp gains during the first trading session on Monday (14/7/2025), following their inclusion in the latest MSCI index update.

By midday, CUAN had jumped 19.27 percent to IDR 17,175, while PTRO soared 22.26 percent to IDR 3,900, as investors responded positively to the MSCI announcement.