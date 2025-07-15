star

Hanya 11rb

masuk

Download aplikasi Bisnis Indonesia Premium di:

logo logo

© Bisnis Indonesia 2025

Jakarta Composite Index (IHSG) Outperforms Most Peers in Asia-Pacific

Jakarta Composite Index (IHSG) Outperforms Most Peers in Asia-Pacific

IHSG gains 2.65% weekly, outperforming most Southeast Asian markets. Foreign outflows ease, daily trades rise, IDX welcomes 8 new listings.

user-profile
Annisa Kurniasari Saumi - Bisnis.com

Selasa, 15 Juli 2025 | 05:36

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Jakarta Composite Index (IHSG) closed last week on a stronger note, edging into positive territory alongside a rise in average daily transaction value on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX). Market observers remain optimistic about the IHSG’s prospects, which continue to outshine several regional benchmarks.

IDX data showed the benchmark index climbed 2.65 percent over the week to reach 7,047.438 on Friday (11/7), up from 6,865.192 the previous week. Despite the weekly gain, the index remains down 0.46 percent year-to-date (YtD).

Bacaanmu terbatas?

Tenang, kamu hanya perlu Masuk atau Daftar dulu di sini untuk lanjut membaca Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Nikmati Gratis Akses baca 3 artikel Bisnis Indonesia Premium bagi member baru!

atau langsung pilih paket terbaik kami:

banner-promo

faq

berita lainnya

Seberapa Besar Diskon Saham BCA (BBCA) Awal Semester II/2025

Emiten

6 menit yang lalu

Jakarta Composite Index (IHSG) Outperforms Most Peers in Asia-Pacific

English Version

59 menit yang lalu

Euforia Saham Grup Barito, Kekayaan Prajogo Pangestu Bertambah Rp73 Triliun dalam Sehari

Euforia Saham Grup Barito, Kekayaan Prajogo Pangestu Bertambah Rp73 Triliun dalam Sehari

star English Version

59 menit yang lalu

What’s Next for Chandra Asri (TPIA) After Subsidiary CDIA’s Listing

star English Version

8 jam yang lalu

Prospek Saham BSDE yang Turut Jadi Pemberat Indeks Sektor Properti

star Emiten

9 jam yang lalu

State-Owned Banks to Fund 'Merah Putih' Village Co-Ops
State-Owned Banks to Fund 'Merah Putih' Village Co-Ops
star English Version

9 jam yang lalu

Petunjuk Terbaru JP Morgan untuk Pemegang Saham Pakuwon (PWON)
Petunjuk Terbaru JP Morgan untuk Pemegang Saham Pakuwon (PWON)
star Emiten

10 jam yang lalu

Astra International (ASII) Eyes Recovery in Second Half
Astra International (ASII) Eyes Recovery in Second Half
star English Version

10 jam yang lalu

Completion of IEU-CEPA Trade Deal Opens Alternative Markets for Indonesia
Completion of IEU-CEPA Trade Deal Opens Alternative Markets for Indonesia
star Bisnis

11 jam yang lalu

Menilik Proyeksi Suku Bunga BI Hasil RDG Juli 2025: Naik atau Bertahan?
Menilik Proyeksi Suku Bunga BI Hasil RDG Juli 2025: Naik atau Bertahan?
star Bisnis

11 jam yang lalu

BAGIKAN

To Top