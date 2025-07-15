Jakarta Composite Index (IHSG) Outperforms Most Peers in Asia-Pacific

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Jakarta Composite Index (IHSG) closed last week on a stronger note, edging into positive territory alongside a rise in average daily transaction value on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX). Market observers remain optimistic about the IHSG’s prospects, which continue to outshine several regional benchmarks.

IDX data showed the benchmark index climbed 2.65 percent over the week to reach 7,047.438 on Friday (11/7), up from 6,865.192 the previous week. Despite the weekly gain, the index remains down 0.46 percent year-to-date (YtD).