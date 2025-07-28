Djarum Group Enters Hermina Hospital (HEAL) with IDR 1 Trillion Stake Purchase

Djarum Group’s IDR 1 trillion entry into PT Medikaloka Hermina is expected to support its business plans and stock performance going forward.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The entry of Djarum Group’s PT Dwimuria Investama Andalan has been a welcome change for PT Medikaloka Hermina (HEAL), allowing it to keep its finances afloat amid expansion efforts and rising costs. The purchase occurred in June 2025, involving 559 billion HEAL shares at IDR 1,875 per share for a total of around IDR 1 trillion.

Before Djarum, another conglomerate, PT Astra International (ASII), purchased 30 million shares (0.2% stake) from HEAL back in 2022. Astra's current holding in HEAL stands at 1.11 billion shares (7.23% stake).