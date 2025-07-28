star

Hanya 11rb

masuk

Download aplikasi Bisnis Indonesia Premium di:

logo logo

© Bisnis Indonesia 2025

Djarum Group Enters Hermina Hospital (HEAL) with IDR 1 Trillion Stake Purchase

Djarum Group Enters Hermina Hospital (HEAL) with IDR 1 Trillion Stake Purchase

Djarum Group’s IDR 1 trillion entry into PT Medikaloka Hermina is expected to support its business plans and stock performance going forward.

user-profile
Fahmi Ahmad Burhan - Bisnis.com

Senin, 28 Juli 2025 | 08:54

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The entry of Djarum Group’s PT Dwimuria Investama Andalan has been a welcome change for PT Medikaloka Hermina (HEAL), allowing it to keep its finances afloat amid expansion efforts and rising costs. The purchase occurred in June 2025, involving 559 billion HEAL shares at IDR 1,875 per share for a total of around IDR 1 trillion.

Before Djarum, another conglomerate, PT Astra International (ASII), purchased 30 million shares (0.2% stake) from HEAL back in 2022. Astra's current holding in HEAL stands at 1.11 billion shares (7.23% stake).

Bacaanmu terbatas?

Tenang, kamu hanya perlu Masuk atau Daftar dulu di sini untuk lanjut membaca Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Nikmati Gratis Akses baca 3 artikel Bisnis Indonesia Premium bagi member baru!

atau langsung pilih paket terbaik kami:

banner-promo

faq

berita lainnya

Djarum Group Enters Hermina Hospital (HEAL) with IDR 1 Trillion Stake Purchase

English Version

27 menit yang lalu

Sinyal Lesatan Saham Vale (INCO) Usai Lewati Awal Tahun Penuh Tekanan

Emiten

1 jam yang lalu

Alasan Sekuritas Jadikan Saham Indocement (INTP) Pilihan Utama saat Industri Semen Lesu

Alasan Sekuritas Jadikan Saham Indocement (INTP) Pilihan Utama saat Industri Semen Lesu

star Emiten

1 jam yang lalu

Para Pembeli Emas yang Cuan & Boncos Kala Harga Diramal Tembus US$3.500

star Investasi

3 jam yang lalu

Adhi Karya’s Profit Shrinks, Debt Still Overwhelming

star English Version

20 jam yang lalu

Auto Stocks React to GIIAS 2025 Amid Sector Slowdown
Auto Stocks React to GIIAS 2025 Amid Sector Slowdown
star English Version

27 Jul 2025

Automakers Drive Export Growth Amid Weak Local Sales
Automakers Drive Export Growth Amid Weak Local Sales
star English Version

26 Jul 2025

Teka-teki Tarif Trump untuk Rantai Pasok China
Teka-teki Tarif Trump untuk Rantai Pasok China
star Bisnis

26 Jul 2025

Prospek Pasar Gas Alam Cair (LNG) Global 2026 Usai Pengetatan pada 2025
Prospek Pasar Gas Alam Cair (LNG) Global 2026 Usai Pengetatan pada 2025
star Bisnis

26 Jul 2025

JP Morgan Tambah Muatan Saham BBNI Usai Rilis Kinerja Semester I/2025
JP Morgan Tambah Muatan Saham BBNI Usai Rilis Kinerja Semester I/2025
star Investasi

26 Jul 2025

BAGIKAN

To Top