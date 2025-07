Adhi Karya's H1/2025 profit dropped 45% to IDR 7.54B amid high debt of IDR 24.69T. A merger led by Danantara Indonesia aims to consolidate state-owned construction firms.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – PT Adhi Karya (Persero) Tbk (ADHI) posted a sharp drop in net profit for H1/2025, as debt levels continued to far outweigh earnings.

The company booked revenue of IDR 3.81 trillion, marking a 32.89 percent decline from IDR 5.68 trillion year-on-year (YoY).