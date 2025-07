GIIAS 2025 boosts auto stocks like ASII and DRMA, despite sector challenges like weak sales and high interest rates. Analysts remain cautiously optimistic.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — A number of automotive stocks saw gains during the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2025, which officially kicked off on Thursday (24/7) and will run until August 3.

The exhibition, held at ICE BSD City in Tangerang, features least 60 auto brands and more than 120 industries participating in the event.