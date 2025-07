Indonesia's car exports rose 7% YoY in H1/2025 as automakers like Daihatsu and Toyota focus on global markets due to weak domestic sales.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Amid sluggish domestic car sales, automotive manufacturers are shifting focus toward the global market by optimizing production for exports.

Overseas shipments of completely built-up (CBU) vehicles have continued to climb steadily on a yearly basis.