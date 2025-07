The latest outlook and price targets for AADI, CUAN, and PTBA after China shuns low-grade coal imports from Indonesia.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The majority of Indonesian coal stocks continue slipping this year as China cuts back on its low-grade coal imports from Indonesia.

Nearing the end of the first trading session on Thursday (24/7), shares of PT Adaro Andalan Indonesia (AADI) had fallen 14.59% year-to-date (ytd) to IDR 7,025. Similarly, stocks of Indo Tambangraya Megah (ITMG) and PT Bukit Asam (PTBA) has so far slipped 12.03% and 7.46% ytd to IDR 23,025 and IDR 2,480, respectively.