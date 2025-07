This provision is part of Indonesia’s concession to reduce digital trade barriers, allowing the personal data of Indonesian citizens to be handled by the US.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— The personal data transfer deal stipulated in the Joint Statement on the Framework for the United States–Indonesia Agreement on Reciprocal Trade, as published by the White House on July 22, has sparked backlash amid concerns about data protection.

“Indonesia will provide certainty regarding the ability to transfer personal data out of its territory to the United States,” the statement reads.