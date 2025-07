PTPP and PT Wijaya Karya are conducting internal evaluations as part of the consolidation of state-owned construction companies led by Danantara.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — State-owned construction companies PT PP (PTPP) and PT Wijaya Karya (WIKA) are conducting internal evaluations as part of the multiple mergers under sovereign wealth fund Danantara set to commence in the second half of the year.

According to PTPP corporate secretary Joko Raharjo, the company’s management is currently awaiting evaluation and its results from Danantara, which holds the consolidation mandate.