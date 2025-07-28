star

Hanya 11rb

masuk

Download aplikasi Bisnis Indonesia Premium di:

logo logo

© Bisnis Indonesia 2025

Indonesia’s Fiscal Boost May Miss the Mark on Inclusive Growth

Indonesia’s Fiscal Boost May Miss the Mark on Inclusive Growth

DTP VAT boosts housing, but cutting wage and electricity aid may limit Indonesia’s H2/2025 growth and hurt low-income consumption.

user-profile
Surya Dua Artha Simanjuntak - Bisnis.com

Senin, 28 Juli 2025 | 23:15

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The government’s plan to extend several fiscal stimulus measures through the end of the year is expected to yield a more limited impact on Indonesia’s overall economic growth.

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto announced on Friday (25/7) that a number of stimulus policies would continue into H2/2025, including the 100 percent government-borne value-added tax (DTP VAT) for home purchases. However, other support programs such as the wage subsidy (BSU) and electricity tariff discounts will be discontinued.

Bacaanmu terbatas?

Tenang, kamu hanya perlu Masuk atau Daftar dulu di sini untuk lanjut membaca Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Nikmati Gratis Akses baca 3 artikel Bisnis Indonesia Premium bagi member baru!

atau langsung pilih paket terbaik kami:

banner-promo

faq

berita lainnya

Indonesia’s Fiscal Boost May Miss the Mark on Inclusive Growth

English Version

8 menit yang lalu

Alasan JP Morgan Menilai Saham Saratoga (STGR) Masih Diskon

Emiten

1 jam yang lalu

Index Constituents Realigned in Latest Reshuffle

Index Constituents Realigned in Latest Reshuffle

star Emiten

1 jam yang lalu

Adu Manis Penjualan Cimory (CMRY) ke Indomaret (DNET) vs Alfamart (AMRT)

star Bisnis

2 jam yang lalu

Property Loan Sector Faces Growing Risks

star English Version

3 jam yang lalu

Behind the Indonesia-US Trade Deal and Concerns over Data Breach
Behind the Indonesia-US Trade Deal and Concerns over Data Breach
star English Version

3 jam yang lalu

Film Lokal Jumbo Pecah Rekor, Momentum Saham Bioskop Cinema XXI CNMA?
Film Lokal Jumbo Pecah Rekor, Momentum Saham Bioskop Cinema XXI CNMA?
star Emiten

4 jam yang lalu

Strategi Baru Emiten Operator ISAT, TLKM, EXCL Angkat Harapan Paruh Kedua Tahun 2025
Strategi Baru Emiten Operator ISAT, TLKM, EXCL Angkat Harapan Paruh Kedua Tahun 2025
star Emiten

4 jam yang lalu

State-Owned Construction Giants Clean Up House Ahead of Mega-Merger
State-Owned Construction Giants Clean Up House Ahead of Mega-Merger
star English Version

4 jam yang lalu

Rekomendasi Anyar untuk United Tractors (UNTR) Usai Catatkan Penjualan Naik Batu Bara, Emas, dan Nikel
Rekomendasi Anyar untuk United Tractors (UNTR) Usai Catatkan Penjualan Naik Batu Bara, Emas, dan Nikel
star Emiten

5 jam yang lalu

BAGIKAN

To Top