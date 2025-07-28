Indonesia’s Fiscal Boost May Miss the Mark on Inclusive Growth

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The government’s plan to extend several fiscal stimulus measures through the end of the year is expected to yield a more limited impact on Indonesia’s overall economic growth.

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto announced on Friday (25/7) that a number of stimulus policies would continue into H2/2025, including the 100 percent government-borne value-added tax (DTP VAT) for home purchases. However, other support programs such as the wage subsidy (BSU) and electricity tariff discounts will be discontinued.