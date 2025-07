The Indonesian property sector's NPL rose to 3.24% in May 2025, the highest since the pandemic. Banks increased risk mitigation amid economic uncertainty.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Banks have stepped up efforts to mitigate the risk of non-performing loans (NPLs) as credit quality in the property sector continues to weaken, hitting its highest level in recent years amid ongoing macroeconomic headwinds and eroding consumer purchasing power.

According to the Indonesian Financial System Statistics (SSKI) released by Bank Indonesia, the NPL ratio in the property sector climbed to 3.24 percent as of May 2025.