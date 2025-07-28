HEAL, SILO, MIKA Will Reap the Benefits of Zero-Tariff Fallout in Medical Devices

Healthcare companies, as well as companies that trade in medical devices, to benefit from the greater access to medical devices afforded by the trade deal.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Some healthcare corporations expected to reap the benefits of medical device imports amid raising concerns over the impact of Indonesia's and the United States’ trade deal on the medical device industry, due to the 0% import duty on US products entering Indonesia, along with the relaxation of local content requirements (TKDN).

The main concern is for US medical devices, which have thus far been limited to high-tech products in Indonesian markets, to outcompete those produced by local manufacturers.