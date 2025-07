INTP emerged as top pick in the cement industry, standing out by retaining its market shares & cost-efficiency despite an industry-wide sales slump in H1 2025.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa (INTP) emerged as top pick in the cement industry, standing out by retaining its market shares and cost-efficiency despite an industry-wide sales slump in H1 2025.

“INTP remains our Top Pick due to its resilient market share and solid cost efficiency,” Maybank Sekuritas analysts Kevin Halim and Jeffrosenberg Chenlim wrote in their report (21/7).