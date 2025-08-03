Haji Isam’s Business Partnerships Drive JARR & PGUN Profit Surg

Haji Isam's partnerships boost JARR and PGUN profits in H1 2025, driven by biodiesel contracts and CPO price rally, with significant sales growth to Pertamina.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Jhonlin Agro Raya (JARR) and PT Pradiksi Gunatama, two publicly-listed companies owned by the family of Andi Syamsuddin Arsyad (also known as Haji Isam), reported a surge in profit in H1, driven by business partnerships.

Jhonlin Agro Raya posted an 82.58% year-on-year (YoY) profit growth to IDR 160.39 billion in the first half, up from IDR 87.84 billion in the same period last year. The increase was supported by a 18.66% YoY growth in net sales from IDR 1.71 trillion to IDR 2.04 trillion.