Prajogo Pangestu's Barito Group expands influence in Krakatau Steel via TPIA and CDIA, amid KRAS's rising losses in H1 2025. The acquisition aims to enhance efficiency and competitiveness.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Two years ago, on February 27. 2023, Barito Group owner Prajogo Pangestu acquired significant stakes in PT Krakatau Steel (KRAS) subsidiaries PT Krakatau Chandra Energy (KCE) and PT Krakatau Tirta Industri (KTI).

As it stands, Barito Group’s PT Chandra Asri Pacific (TPIA) holds a controlling 70% majority in Krakatau Chandra Energi (formerly Krakatau Daya Listrik) and a 30% stake KTI, which is now under the management of TPIA subsidiary PT Chandra Daya Investasi (CDIA).