Unilever Indonesia (UNVR) Eyes Market Expansion, Stronger Sales as Profit Continues Slipping

Following a decline in earnings in the first half of 2025, Unilever (UNVR) is now eyeing expansion of untapped markets and ramping up sales.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Consumer goods company PT Unilever Indonesia (UNVR) posted a decline in earnings in the first half of 2025, continuing to a slump that persists over the past few years since 2021. Responding to this, Unilever is now eyeing expansion of untapped markets and ramping up sales.

Unilever Indonesia’s net profit slid 12.61% year on year (YoY) in H1 this year to IDR 2.15 trillion while sales dropped 4.41% YoY from IDR 19.04 trillion to IDR 18.20 trillion. The sluggish sales was primarily driven by underperformance in home and personal care products, which fell 6.82% YoY at IDR 11.44 trillion.