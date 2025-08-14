Coal Price Slumps and Tighter Competition Pressured Astra Group’s Subsidiary, United Tractors (UNTR)

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— Astra Group’s subsidiary, PT United Tractors Tbk. (UNTR) faces mounting challenges from declining coal prices and intensified competition in the heavy equipment sector. Despite these headwinds, the company aims to drive growth by increasing production and enhancing efficiency in the second half.

Although United Tractors’ profit growth slowed in H1, the construction machinery producer maintained operational performance earlier this year and has committed to distributing dividends. At the same time, UNTR is targeting coal sales of 13.7 million tons by the end of the year, up from last year’s 13 million tons, despite the downtrend in coal prices.



“The company maintains operational excellence, which will help improve efficiency and productivity in both the mining services business and the company’s own coal mining operations,” United Tractors corporate secretary Sara K. Loebis said recently.



United Tractors remains optimistic despite the entry of new Chinese competitors into the market, highlighting improvements in the quality of its Japanese-made Komatsu equipment.



This year, UNTR is targeting Komatsu heavy equipment sales of 4,600 units, up from 4,500 units in 2024. As of June, UNTR recorded Komatsu heavy equipment sales of 2,728 units, an increase from 2,147 units in the first half of 2024.