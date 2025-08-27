AZKO (ACES) Eyes Secondary and Tertiary Markets

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Aspirasi Hidup Indonesia Tbk. (ACES), operator of retail chain AZKO, is expanding into tier one and tier two cities (secondary and tertiary markets and cities) as part of its expansion strategy following its departure from the Ace Hardware brand.

ACES ended its licensing agreement with Ace Hardware Indonesia at the end of 2024. Since then, ACES has been expanding its reach into secondary and tertiary markets such as Tangerang, Tasikmalaya, and Kolaka in Southeast Sulawesi. The Kolaka location marks the company’s 255th store in Indonesia and its second AZKO outlet in Southeast Sulawesi.