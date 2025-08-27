star

Hanya 11rb

masuk

Download aplikasi Bisnis Indonesia Premium di:

logo logo

© Bisnis Indonesia 2025

AZKO (ACES) Eyes Secondary and Tertiary Markets

AZKO (ACES) Eyes Secondary and Tertiary Markets

PT Aspirasi Hidup Indonesia (ACES) expands AZKO outlets in secondary and tertiary markets post-Ace Hardware exit, targeting 25-30 new stores in 2025.

user-profile
I Putu Gede Rama Paramahamsa - Bisnis.com

Rabu, 27 Agustus 2025 | 05:00

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Aspirasi Hidup Indonesia Tbk. (ACES), operator of retail chain AZKO, is expanding into tier one and tier two cities (secondary and tertiary markets and cities) as part of its expansion strategy following its departure from the Ace Hardware brand.

ACES ended its licensing agreement with Ace Hardware Indonesia at the end of 2024. Since then, ACES has been expanding its reach into secondary and tertiary markets such as Tangerang, Tasikmalaya, and Kolaka in Southeast Sulawesi. The Kolaka location marks the company’s 255th store in Indonesia and its second AZKO outlet in Southeast Sulawesi.

Bacaanmu terbatas?

Tenang, kamu hanya perlu Masuk atau Daftar dulu di sini untuk lanjut membaca Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Nikmati Gratis Akses baca 3 artikel Bisnis Indonesia Premium bagi member baru!

atau langsung pilih paket terbaik kami:

banner-promo

faq

berita lainnya

Jatuh Tempo, Grup Djarum, Saratoga, Sinarmas Bayar Rp10,81 Triliun ke Investor Obligasi

Konglomerasi

38 menit yang lalu

AZKO (ACES) Eyes Secondary and Tertiary Markets

News Insight

1 jam yang lalu

Challenges Arise in Mineral and Coal Royalty Rules

Challenges Arise in Mineral and Coal Royalty Rules

star News Insight

1 jam yang lalu

Kripto Bitcoin Cs Kembali Tertekan, Skenario Ini yang Bisa Dorong Harga All-Time High ke US$136.000

star Investasi

2 jam yang lalu

Manuver Ekspansi Humpuss Maritim (HUMI) Milik Tommy Soeharto Pacu Kinerja 2025

star Emiten

9 jam yang lalu

Indonesian Market Bets on Dovish Fed to Safeguard Foreign Inflow
Indonesian Market Bets on Dovish Fed to Safeguard Foreign Inflow
star News Insight

9 jam yang lalu

Ada Investor Baru di PANI, Target Sahamnya Segini
Ada Investor Baru di PANI, Target Sahamnya Segini
star Emiten

9 jam yang lalu

Mereka yang Masih Tancap Gas di Saham ACES
Mereka yang Masih Tancap Gas di Saham ACES
star Emiten

10 jam yang lalu

Historia Bisnis: Awal Mula Investor Asing Bisa Beli Seluruh Jenis Saham di Bursa Efek
Historia Bisnis: Awal Mula Investor Asing Bisa Beli Seluruh Jenis Saham di Bursa Efek
star Historia

11 jam yang lalu

Debt Crisis of State-Owned Construction Companies Grow More Complex
Debt Crisis of State-Owned Construction Companies Grow More Complex
star News Insight

11 jam yang lalu

BAGIKAN

To Top