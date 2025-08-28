OJK’s Big Bet on Digital Assets, From Gold Tokens to Rupiah Stablecoin

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The Financial Services Authority (OJK) is now reviewing the legal framework on the use of crypto assets, starting from the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) to the soon-to-be-finalized single investor identification (SID) system for crypto investors.

According to Hasan Fawzi, chief executive for supervision of financial technology innovation, digital asset, and crypto asset at OJK, the agency only recently undertook the task of regulating digital financial assets as a whole. In addition, he claims OJK will leave room for innovation by way of a regulatory sandbox.