Astra Upbeat on Full-Year Outlook with Expansion Plans Lined Up

PT Astra International (ASII), parent of the Astra Group conglomerate, is looking at the second half with optimism and expansions planned down the line, after facing pressure in the earlier half.

Fahmi Ahmad Burhan - Bisnis.com

Kamis, 28 Agustus 2025 | 18:00

Astra booked revenue of IDR 162.86 trillion and net profit of IDR 15.52 trillion in H1, reflecting a 1.81% year-on-year (YoY) increase and 2.15% YoY slip, respectively. Weaker performance was seen in automotive, heavy equipment, construction, and mining segments. Particularly for automotive, the slump was attributed to tighter competition and weak purchasing power.

