XLSmart, Indosat, and Telkomsel: ARPU and Subscriber Performance in H1 2025

XLSmart increased its subscribers by 41.2% despite a decline in ARPU. Indosat's subscribers decreased by 5.15%. Telkomsel's ARPU decreased by 7.4%

Thomas Mola & Leo Dwi Jatmiko - Bisnis.com

Kamis, 28 Agustus 2025 | 21:00

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA -- Indonesia’s three major telecommunications operators posted mixed results in H1/2025, with varying trends in average revenue per user (ARPU) and subscriber numbers. Telkomsel, a subsidiary of Telkom (TLKM), faced pressure on ARPU, while Indosat saw a decline in subscriber count.

PT XLSMART Telecom Sejahtera Tbk. (EXCL), which recently completed its merger with Smartfren, also experienced ARPU pressure but benefited from a significant increase in its customer base. According to the company’s presentation, EXCL recorded 82.6 million subscribers in H1/2025, up 41.20 percent YoY from 58.5 million in the same period last year. The surge in subscribers, however, came alongside softer ARPU performance.

