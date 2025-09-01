DSSA Resumes Stock Rally, Heavyweight Shareholders See Huge Potential Gains

Those holding DSSA shares in the millions now stand to see significant potential profit from their holdings amid the stock’s continued rally.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Sinarmas Group’s energy firm PT Dian Swastika Sentosa (DSSA) is observed to resume its rally this week, granting its heavyweight shareholders to boast huge potential capital gains.

DSSA continued its upward trend as it closed at IDR 95,000 yesterday (27/8), gaining by 4.89% that day and by 44.16% over the past month. Notably, many of those owning large numbers of DSSA shares have an average cost basis per share far below the current market price, even those who bought their stakes only recently.