E-Wallets Overtake Cards as Indonesia Goes Digital

E-wallets grow 47.4% in 10 years, surpassing credit & debit cards. GoPay, OVO, ShopeePay, Dana lead Indonesia’s digital payment race.

user-profile
Annisa Nurul Amara - Bisnis.com

Minggu, 31 Agustus 2025 | 21:56

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The rise of digital transactions are driving the rapid growth of digital wallet past those of credit and debit cards. According to Bank Indonesia (BI), the number of accounts for digital wallets or e-wallets over 10 years from 2014 to 2024 grew by 47.4%. The same figure for chip-based electronic money cards reached 21.10%, while credit and debit cards only reached 1.94% and 12.62%, respectively.

Nailul Huda from the Center of Economic and Law Studies (CELIOS) sees e-wallets as a breakthrough allowing easier transactions, thus motivating many companies to enter the industry.

