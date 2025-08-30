SMRA Rides Positive Momentum to Stronger Performance

Summarecon Agung is optimistic about achieving its IDR 5 trillion sales target in 2025, supported by VAT-DTP incentives and a reduction in BI interest rates.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The extension of the fully government-funded VAT-DTP incentive, along with Bank Indonesia’s (BI) rate cut, is expected to provide fresh momentum for the property sector. PT Summarecon Agung Tbk. (SMRA) expressed optimism about executing its strategies and meeting its pre-sales target.

The industry welcomed the government’s decision to extend the 100 percent VAT-DTP incentive through H2/2025, a move aimed at supporting the national economic growth target of 5.2 percent for the year.