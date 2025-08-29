Signals of Slowing Indonesia’s GDP Growth Arise, Threatening the Q3 Report

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— Key economic indicators suggest a potential slowdown in Q3/2025, underscoring the need for timely government action to sustain GDP growth momentum.



One key indicator is consumer spending, which has remained subdued for a longer period following the school holiday season. In 2024, spending levels typically returned to normal within a week after the holidays. But in 2025, consumption has continued to weaken for more than five weeks post-holiday, according to the Mandiri Spending Index (MSI) published by the Mandiri Institute.



Household consumption, which accounts for approximately 54 percent of GDP, had only recently rebounded in Q2 2025 after earlier slowdowns. This unusual, prolonged moderation in post-holiday spending signals a looming challenge for Q3/2025 growth, putting additional focus on policy response.



Andre Simangunsong, Head of Mandiri Institute, further explained that the rebound in consumption during Q2 was largely fueled by a combination of extended holidays, school breaks, and government stimulus—factors that are now starting to fade.

“We see the need for government and private sector anticipation, while monitoring consumer spending trends,” he said Thursday (28/8/2025).