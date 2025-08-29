star

Hanya 11rb

masuk

Download aplikasi Bisnis Indonesia Premium di:

logo logo

© Bisnis Indonesia 2025

Signals of Slowing Indonesia’s GDP Growth Arise, Threatening the Q3 Report

Signals of Slowing Indonesia’s GDP Growth Arise, Threatening the Q3 Report

Indonesia's GDP growth may slow in Q3 2025 due to weak consumer spending and exports.

user-profile
Surya Dua Artha Simanjuntak - Bisnis.com

Jumat, 29 Agustus 2025 | 16:00

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— Key economic indicators suggest a potential slowdown in Q3/2025, underscoring the need for timely government action to sustain GDP growth momentum.

One key indicator is consumer spending, which has remained subdued for a longer period following the school holiday season. In 2024, spending levels typically returned to normal within a week after the holidays. But in 2025, consumption has continued to weaken for more than five weeks post-holiday, according to the Mandiri Spending Index (MSI) published by the Mandiri Institute.

Household consumption, which accounts for approximately 54 percent of GDP, had only recently rebounded in Q2 2025 after earlier slowdowns. This unusual, prolonged moderation in post-holiday spending signals a looming challenge for Q3/2025 growth, putting additional focus on policy response.

Andre Simangunsong, Head of Mandiri Institute, further explained that the rebound in consumption during Q2 was largely fueled by a combination of extended holidays, school breaks, and government stimulus—factors that are now starting to fade.

“We see the need for government and private sector anticipation, while monitoring consumer spending trends,” he said Thursday (28/8/2025).

Bacaanmu terbatas?

Tenang, kamu hanya perlu Masuk atau Daftar dulu di sini untuk lanjut membaca Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Nikmati Gratis Akses baca 3 artikel Bisnis Indonesia Premium bagi member baru!

atau langsung pilih paket terbaik kami:

banner-promo

faq

berita lainnya

Signals of Slowing Indonesia’s GDP Growth Arise, Threatening the Q3 Report

News Insight

23 menit yang lalu

Historia Bisnis: Riwayat Tambang Eks Bakrie yang Masuk ke Kantong Nahdlatul Ulama (NU)

Historia

1 jam yang lalu

Sengatan MSCI, Aksi Borong Saham PTRO Hingga Kredit Jumbo dari Bank Mandiri (BMRI) Mewarnai Petrosea

Sengatan MSCI, Aksi Borong Saham PTRO Hingga Kredit Jumbo dari Bank Mandiri (BMRI) Mewarnai Petrosea

star Historia

1 jam yang lalu

Trump’s Digital Tax Retaliation Won’t Touch Indonesia’s Tax Charge on Amazon, Google, Facebook

star News Insight

2 jam yang lalu

Ramalan Teranyar Permintaan LNG, Minyak & Batu Bara Hingga Paruh Abad Ini

star Bisnis

3 jam yang lalu

Pertamina Group Reshuffles Board of Directors, from Elnusa (ELSA) to PGN (PGAS)
Pertamina Group Reshuffles Board of Directors, from Elnusa (ELSA) to PGN (PGAS)
star News Insight

3 jam yang lalu

Antrean Surat Utang Pelat Merah di Tengah Risiko BUMN Karya
Antrean Surat Utang Pelat Merah di Tengah Risiko BUMN Karya
star Investasi

4 jam yang lalu

Mid-Cap Stocks Overtake Main Board in Gains
Mid-Cap Stocks Overtake Main Board in Gains
star News Insight

6 jam yang lalu

Manuver BlackRock Berburu Saham BUMI dan Bukalapak (BUKA)
Manuver BlackRock Berburu Saham BUMI dan Bukalapak (BUKA)
star Emiten

6 jam yang lalu

Tekanan Daya Beli Berlanjut Ancam Emiten Ritel ACES, LPPF, Hingga MAPI
Tekanan Daya Beli Berlanjut Ancam Emiten Ritel ACES, LPPF, Hingga MAPI
star Emiten

7 jam yang lalu

BAGIKAN

To Top