Trump’s Digital Tax Retaliation Won’t Touch Indonesia’s Tax Charge on Amazon, Google, Facebook

Indonesia's digital tax model, which targets VAT on electronic trade, differs from the DST criticized by Trump, thus exempting it from his tariff threats.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Finance Ministry claims Indonesia should be exempt from US President Donald Trump’s threat to hike tariffs even further for countries that impose the digital services tax, which Trump describes as “discriminatory” against US tech exports.

According to Yon Arsal, tax compliance expert at the Finance Ministry, Trump’s statement was directed at countries that impose a digital service tax (DST) specifically. However, Indonesia’s digital tax model differs, setting the country apart from those that may be targeted.