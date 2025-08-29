Aside from PLN, Pertamina, PGN, Inpex’s Abadi Gas Set to Power Asian Markets

The Abadi project is expected to begin contributing to national oil and gas lifting in the near future.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Inpex Corporation remains confident that liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Abadi Field in the Masela Block will find strong demand in Asian markets, even amid the global energy transition. Several countries have already expressed interest in securing supplies.

The long-stalled Abadi Field project has gained momentum, with Inpex, the operator of the oil and gas block, now progressing through the front-end engineering design (FEED) stage. The project is expected to begin contributing to national oil and gas lifting in the near future.