Indonesia still relies on imports to meet domestic demand for crude oil and fuel oil.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — In the wake of the corruption case involving Pertamina sub-holding and private contractor executives, Pertamina pledges to adopt more transparency in importing crude oil and fuel oil and to fix the legal loopholes that allowed the alleged activities to occur in the first place.

Meanwhile, the state-owned oil and gas company assured that crude oil imports will continue to bridge the gap between production and demand, making sure that energy resilience is secured.