The Winding Road behind Prabowo Subianto's Renewable Energy Pledge

Prabowo Subianto’s ambitious commitment has not gained traction in reality.

user-profile
M Ryan Hidayatullah - Bisnis.com

Rabu, 20 Agustus 2025 | 13:30

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Last week, during a state address, President Prabowo Subianto reaffirmed his pledge to achieve a 100% renewable energy mix for Indonesia within the next decade. His ambitious commitment has not gained traction in reality, however, seeing as persisting problems still bar Indonesia’s road toward green energy.


One such barrier is the inconsistency between the President’s commitment and adopted policies, as the latest policies add more capacity from coal and gas-based power plants instead of phasing out fossil fuels. For instance, the 2025–2034 electricity procurement plan (RUPTL) signals a slower energy transition, as it permits the operation of more coal-fired power plants. At the same time, the government has stalled early retirement for coal power plants due to a lack of financing.

