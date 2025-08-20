Djarum vs. Sampoerna’s Stances on E-Cigarettes and Smokefree Products

Djarum Group and HM Sampoerna are taking diverging paths in their business lines, with Djarum is still planting its feet in the conventional cigarette market.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Indonesia’s largest tobacco producers Djarum Group and HM Sampoerna (HMSP) are taking diverging paths in their business lines, with Sampoerna taking a leap into “smokefree” electric cigarettes while Djarum is still planting its feet in the conventional cigarette market.

The diversification taken by HMSP, the cigarette maker behind brands such as Sampoerna, Dji Sam Soe, A Mild, Marlboro, and Sampoerna Kretek, appears to be paying off amid declining cigarette sales nationally, partially offset by smokefree product sales from heated tobacco units (HTU) such as IQOS and BONDS by IQOS, electronic cigarettes (VEEV), to oral nicotine pouches (ZYN).