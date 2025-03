As a holding company, ADRO plays a greater role in managing its increasingly diversified business portfolio.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The performance of the three issuers affiliated with Garibaldi ‘Boy’ Thohir throughout 2024 highlights new dynamics in the group’s increasingly diversified business strategy.

Amid global coal price pressures and changes in corporate structure, PT Alamtri Resources Indonesia Tbk. (ADRO) and PT Adaro Minerals Indonesia Tbk. (ADMR) 's net profits declined, while PT Adaro Andalan Indonesia Tbk. (AADI) managed to post growth.