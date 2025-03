Astra International (ASII) has demonstrated strong capital in Q1 2025, supported by the positive impact of the IIMS 2025 event.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – PT Astra International Tbk. (ASII) secured substantial capital in Q1 2025, driven by its automotive segment. The company's subsidiary, PT Toyota Astra Motor (TAM), recorded an increase in sales through the 2025 Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS).

During the event held on 13-23 February at JIExpo Kemayoran, Jakarta, TAM received 2,728 vehicle order letters (SPK).